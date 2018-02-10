Aamir Khan is set to win hearts with two beauties in Thugs of Hindostan. A few days ago, Katrina Kaif's picture from the sets leaked online and now, Aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh's photos are doing the rounds.

The pictures of Katrina and Aamir-Fatima which are leaked online are also from the same song for which the trio have been practicing and uploading videos on social media handles. First, the trio's Instagram posts from their dance rehearsal went viral and then, the leaked pictures from the set while they were shooting for the song which also happens to be the title track of the movie, are doing the rounds now.

Aamir and Fatima are seen in their Thugs avatar dancing together on stage, while Katrina's earlier leaked photos showed her in a golden avatar. Certainly, these pictures are increasing fans' curiosity.

Take a look at the pictures of Aamir and Fatima here:

A post shared by Sheku Kaif & Amirah (@katrinakaif_arabfc) on Feb 7, 2018 at 12:27am PST

Thugs Of Hindostan features Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Earlier, there were rumours that Katrina is not happy with the fact that Fatima is said to be the lead actress of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan had said, "All the characters in Thugs of Hindostan are very beautifully written. Mr. Bachchan, Fatima, my role are the three key characters in the film."

"She (Katrina) is also there but you know in all fairness I don't know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense, she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role," Aamir had added.

This had reportedly irked Katrina but she decided not to make a mountain out of a molehill when asked to comment on Aamir's statement. She simply replied saying that it's upto the makers what information they want to reveal.

Recently, the trio's photo went viral, but Aamir was mercilessly trolled for looking taller than Katrina.