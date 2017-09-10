Priyanka Chopra is now not only a Bollywood actress, but she has become a global icon. From American TV series to Hollywood-Bollywood movies to being a producer, the diva is everywhere. And now she is aiming for another milestone.

Priyanka Chopra is soon set to give competition to male actors who have six pack abs. After Baywatch, Priyanka will be seen in a lead role in her new Hollywood film.

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, the movie features the actress as one of the two female leads. While Rebel Wilson plays the central female character, Priyanka is cast in the pivotal role of a yoga instructor.

So, PeeCee has decided to acquire a six-pack abs for her role. "Priyanka has a great physique and she works out a lot. And the director feels she's more than qualified to look convincing as a yoga instructor. But Priyanka feels she needs to be in even better shape," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Priyanka is anyways one of the hottest actresses of the Hindi film industry. However, she is not the first actress to make headlines for body transformation. Her own sister Parineeti Chopra surprised everyone when she lost weight. The little Chopra sister now looks breathtaking.

In fact, Katrina Kaif grabbed attention when she flaunted her abs in Baar Baar Dekho. Though the movie tanked at the box office, her perfect and sexy figure attracted the audience.

But if you remember the actress who created a huge buzz with figure transformation was Kareena Kapoor Khan. She became the talk of the town during her Tashan days when she was size zero. Even now, whenever someone says size zero, Bebo's name tops the list, isn't it?