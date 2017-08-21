Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have never failed to woo us with their choice of outfits. They were recently seen twinning at Soha Ali Khan's baby shower and the new candidates in this twinning game are Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh and Aryan were seen in black leather jackets with same colour shades at Mumbai airport on August 20. However, SRK opted for white shoes, cargo pants and a plain white T-shirt, Aryan went with dark coloured shoes, blue denims and grey T-shirt.

The father-son duo looked extremely handsome. Fans are eagerly waiting for Jr. SRK to make his debut in Bollywood, but earlier reports suggested that Aryan is more into filmmaking.

Not only Aryan, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan was also recently spotted with Chunkey Pandey's nephew Ahaan Pandey at an event. She too opted for black and looked drop-dead gorgeous posing for the shutterbugs.

A few days ago, the Kapoor sisters had impressed us with their twinning game. They were spotted in the star embroidered jacket from celebrity blogger Julie Sariñana's Sincerely Jules clothing line.

While Kareena paired hers with red Converse and her Hermès Jypsiere, Karisma picked white ones and her black Saint Laurent Du Jour bag.

These stylish divas are always seen at their best and have an amazing taste in fashion. Isn't it?

Take a look at the photos of SRK-Aryan and Kareena-Karisma twinning: