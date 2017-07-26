Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has become a sensation in Bollywood as well after his Hindi debut movie, Udta Punjab. The actor garnered immense appreciation for his performance in Udta Punjab and in fact, bagged most of the 'best debut' awards.

In Udta Punjab, Diljit's love interest was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo looked adorable together. He romanced another Bollywood diva, Anushka Sharma, in his next film, Phillauri.

The movie was set in Phillaur, Punjab and Diljit-Anushka's chemistry has won many hearts. His performance was mind blowing in it.

Now, the Punjabi actor is set to pair with another Bollywood beauty, that is Mubarakan actress Ileana D'Cruz. Ileana made her debut in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi after acting in several south films.

SpotboyE reported that Diljit has been finalised for Shaad Ali's yet-to-be titled directorial venture. The filmmaker, who helmed movies like Saathiya and OK Jaanu, will work with the fresh pairing of Diljit and Ileana for the film.

Ileana is currently busy promoting Arjun Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan and will be seen next in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho.

Interestingly, Diljit was earlier offered Baadshaho, but he turned it down with a modest reason. "Milan sir is a nice director. The role that I was offered I felt I would not be able to justify. It was a nice role. But I couldn't relate to the character. I felt I couldn't just do it. I did speak to Milan sir after that," Diljit had said.

Now, Diljit and Ileana are set to come together on screen. The pair will definitely look amazing, don't you think? Share your views in the comment box below.