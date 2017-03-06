After Karan Johar announced the birth of his twins through surrogacy, now another Bollywood couple will soon turn proud parents.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are set to adopt two girls, aged six and nine, after the completion of the paperwork. The couple took the decision after the Wajah Tum Ho actor met the orphaned girls at his native place in Jarampur, a small village in Bihar.

The small screen's Ram and Sita are elated to turn parents to their children Lata and Pooja, give them a deserving education, a good life and of course Gurmeet's surname. "After hearing about their plight from my mother, I discussed them with my wife. Debina agreed with me that it was time to give the kids a home, a deserving education and my last name," Gurmeet told Mumbai Mirror.

However, it is only in 2018 that the girls will move in with the couple in Mumbai. After the paperwork, Lata and Pooja will initially get enrolled in a school in Patna, and after a year when they are ready to adjust with the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, their children will shift to Gurmeet's residence in Andheri in the city.

"After one academic year, they will shift in with us in our Andheri home by 2018. My brother and his family live in Patna and they will be around to see that they are well cared for. Debina and I will travel to Patna three-four times in the year and stay there through their summer vacation too," Gurmeet added.