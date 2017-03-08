It is known to all that Kangana Ranaut unabashedly called Karan Johar "the flag-bearer of nepotism" and "movie mafia" on the producer-director's chat show Koffee With Karan 5.

While Karan chose to keep silent on the show, he hit back on a public platform saying that he was done with her pulling out the "woman card" all the time and if she thinks that the industry is so bad then she should just leave it.

Is Hrithik Roshan a reason behind Karan Johar attacking Kangana Ranaut?

With KJo's strong remarks, it's sure that he and the actress will never work together again. And now, another director-producer has reportedly vowed not to team up with Kangana again.

The filmmaker is none other than Aanand L Rai, with whom Kangana delivered the blockbuster film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She also teamed up with the director in the first instalment of the franchise, Tanu Weds Manu, which was a commercial success.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Rai is furious with the Queen actress because she has allegedly told everyone in the industry that Rai is penning a film for her, which apparently is not true.

Rai is currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan's as-yet-untitled film and has three more movies in the pipeline, but none feature the actress.

A source close to the filmmaker told the daily that more than the rumour, the director-producer is mostly hesitant to work with her because of her "sheer arrogance".

Meanwhile, Kangana's latest outing Rangoon, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, turned out to be a disaster at the box office, despite the strong storyline and brilliant performance.

The talented actress will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Simran, which will release in September this year. This will be followed by a biopic on Rani Laxmibai.