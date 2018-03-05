If reports are anything to go by, Sushant Singh Rajput will unite with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari for his next project. Tiwari's next film is reportedly a two-hero project, and the filmmaker is likely to rope in Rajkummar Rao for the second lead.

A source told DNA: "Nitesh's film is a two-hero project. It's a college drama with a social message. It's a celebration of life, love and about embracing success and failure. Nitesh is keen on signing Raj. Both of them have had a few meetings where they have discussed the project. They admire each other's work and the actor has also liked the script."

Rajkummar is yet to sign the dotted lines and is working looking at dates. "Rajkummar is working out his dates because he's committed to a lot of other films. The team is awaiting his approval and they plan to announce it only after everything is locked," the source said.

If everything goes as planned, the film will go on the floors in mid-2018.

Also, if both Sushant and Rajkummar come on board, this will be the actors' second film together after Kai Po Che, which was the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's Bollywood debut film.

Meanwhile, Sushant is busy shooting for Abhishek Chaubey's film Son Chiraiya and Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, the latter of which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Rajkummar has a lot of projects in hand including Fanne Khan, Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. All of the projects are expected to be wrapped up by April 2018.