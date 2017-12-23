After the mega box office success of Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan will reunite with his father David Dhawan for the remake of 1999 comedy, Biwi No. 1, which starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

This would be the third collaboration for the father-son duo after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. "The discussions are presently at nascent stage. The Dhawans will start work on the film in the coming year. Biwi No.1 is one of Varun's favourite films and he is excited to collaborate with his father once again. Shooting dates and casting of the leading ladies will begin once the final script is locked," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Biwi No. 1 revolved around Prem, (Salman Khan) who is married to the traditional and caring Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) and has two kids. He falls in love with a model, Rupali (Sushmita Sen) but then gets caught red-handed by Pooja, who asks him to choose between wife and the mistress. Prem chooses Rupali, and moves in with her. Later, Rupali dumps him, as she wants to get ahead in her career.

The film also featured Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in cameo roles and is best remembered for its songs, like Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai and Uff Mirchi.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently riding high on his career. After Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, he will soon wrap up October by Shoojit Sircar. He also has Sui Dhaaga that stars Anushka Sharma in the lead.