While Varun Dhawan is all set to appear in the remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa 2, the latter has recommended two more of his movies, which he feels could be good if remade.

Salman's Judwaa was a big hit, and now Varun is being expected to recreate the same magic. The superstar has now expressed his desire to see two of his films' remake. However, the two movies that he mentioned were not box office hits.

Salman said that he wishes to see his movies Love and Sooryavanshi be remade, according to Bollywood Hungama. Love had Salman along with Revathy, and was a movie about two lovers facing all the obstacles.

The report said that Salman also suggested Varun to be an ideal pick for the romantic hero role in the film. On the other side, Sooryavanshi had starred the actor opposite Amrita Singh, and was a big disaster during its time.

However, Salman believes that Sooryavanshi was way ahead of its time, and will shine at the box office if remade now, with slight changes in the story. Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 will show Varun romancing Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The trailer of the romantic comedy has received a positive response from the audience, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Varun getting into Salman's shoes.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting the last schedule of his upcoming big movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger will bring back the much-loved pairing of Salman and Katrina Kaif.