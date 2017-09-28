Salman Khan is set to appear in the popular Race franchise as he will play the main lead in Race 3. It will be a Remo D'Souza directorial and will reportedly feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

In fact, Sidharth Malhotra was offered the movie alongside Salman, but the hunk turned down the offer as he didn't like the script. Now reports suggest that Aditya Roy Kapur may replace Sid in the movie.

Apart from them, there's another actor joining Race 3, and he will play the villain. According to Bollywood Life, Aditya Pancholi has been roped in for the upcoming action-thriller.

It looks like Salman has a big heart and is roping in all the actors in this movie (as well as the director) who are looking to get a big break with this successful franchise.

Salman had already launched Aditya's son Sooraj Pancholi, and now he is set to help the father. Aditya Pancholi is one of the popular villains in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Salman's fee for Race 3 is making headlines. Despite the Tubelight debacle, the superstar demanded a major share of the movie's profits as his fee.

"Salman Khan has asked for 70 percent of the profits of Race 3 as his remuneration. He has also asked for the full satellite rights of Race 3. But that is still under negotiation," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

"We are sure he will get what he wants from Taurani (producer) who is just grateful that Salman agreed to work in the Race franchise thereby elevating its equity from the 'Saif' zone to sky high," the source added.

The report also said the superstar had sealed a similar deal with Yash Raj Films before he joined the Ek Tha Tiger team. YRF had agreed to share a major portion of the profits and also gave full satellite rights to Salman for Ek Tha Tiger, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Salman will be next seen in the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger – Tiger Zinda Hai – in December.