Every actor is represented by agencies, which take care of their projects, endorsements and other events. The recent buzz is that Shahid Kapoor has ended his contract with his agency CAA Kwan, raising quite a few eyebrows.

Shahid was associated with Kwan since the beginning of his career. Did he end his contract with the agency because of his tiff with Madhu Mantena? Madhu is one of the partners at Kwan.

While it is being said that the duo is still friends, things do not look that way. "Shahid is close to one of the partners Madhu Mantena, and while they continue to be friends, the actor felt like he needed a change," a source told DNA.

On the other hand, Hrithik has joined Shahid's former agency. "Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has left the agency who he had been working with for many years and moved to Shahid's former agency," the source added. He was associated with Exceed for several years.

While the actors might claim that they have been associated with their respective agencies for very long and needed a change, we can't help but wonder if this has anything to do with the box office debacle of Mohejo Daro and Rangoon.

While Hrithik's Kaabil did well at the box office, the actor needs some good projects and endorsements to compete with the other stars. Same is the case with Shahid, who gave good movies last year, but none of them earned big. And this year, Rangoon has failed to impress at the box office. Hopefully, their new agencies will help them land some good projects this year.