There seems to be no looking back for Mrunal Thakur. The television actress, who will make her Bollywood debut with Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan, has reportedly bagged another project.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Mrunal, who is best known for her portrayal of Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya, will team up with Fatima Sana Shaikh in Vishal Bharadwaj's next, which is tentatively titled Chooriyan.

The filmmaker has moved to the new project after he made it clear he would not proceed with the movie inspired by Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai without Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan — both of whom are not in best of their health.

Chooriyan is a two-heroine film based on sibling rivalry, and has grey characters.

Vaani Kapoor was reportedly considered for the film earlier. "Vishal has liked Vaani's work in both her films and he feels she has a good screen presence. They have met and spoken about working together. Vishal has now expressed his interest in casting her in one of his next films. But he's not yet decided which film it will be. There's no confirmation on that," a source had told DNA.

However, looks like Fatima and Mrunal have finally bagged the project, although no official confirmation has been made regarding the film.

Meanwhile, Fatima is currently busy shooting for the last leg of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan in Rajasthan. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

Mrunal, on the other hand, is filming Super 30. Mrunal shot her first scene with Hrithik in February. Some pictures from the sets also surfaced online.

"The shoot started after 2 pm Tuesday with a pooja [worship] sequence on the banks of Ganga. After that, Hrithik and Mrunal filmed at Ramnagar Fort. A part of the fort has been converted to look like a coaching institute for the shoot," a source had told Mumbai Mirror.