A few days ago, Aditya Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab served legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory remarks by raking up her past affairs on a public platform. The Pancholis have demanded public apology from the actress. But it looks like the Bollywood's Queen is all set to lock horns with them and getting ready for yet another court battle.

Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, replied to the defamation notice sent by Aditya and Wahab, who sought an apology from the Simran actress for a public thrashing by her on a TV channel. In the response, Kangana, a darling of controversies, sounded quite combative. In a seemingly defiant response, she claimed that she was actually the "victim of a crime" and warned against attempts to "silence" her through defamation cases.

Kangana had disclosed her affair with the actor and described the physical and mental trauma she went through in the interview.

Siddiquee said in a statement: "The defamation notice received by the Advocate representing Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab have been duly replied to. My client who has been a victim of crime has largely spoken about her personal experiences, which were already reported on various media platforms since the year 2007".

Siddiquee received the legal notice on September 26, and sent the response on Saturday.

"Besides the laws of the land do not give any added advantage to any male person to silence any (victim) woman under the threat of filing defamation proceedings against her," he added.

Last year, Kangana's legal battle with Hrithik was all over the celluloid world. It all started when Hrithik legally challenged the actress after she allegedly called him as "silly ex" in one of her interviews. However, despite slapping each other with a chain of notices and cases, the investigation decided to close the case last November since there were no leads on it for further probe.

(With IANS inputs)