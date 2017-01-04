Aamir Khan's Dangal will go tax free in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said.

Dangal is a sports biopic based on the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters to make them world-class wrestlers. An out and out entertainer, the movie also promotes wrestling. Aamir Khan wanted to extend the movie's reach and had pitched for tax exemption.

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Entertainment portfolio, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to announce the tax exemption for Dangal. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi tweeted: "#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It's an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan."

Released in theatres on December 23, the Aamir Khan starrer had opened to a terrific response across the world. The word of mouth helped it go from strength to strength in the days followed. Notwithstanding the demonetisation move by the Centre, Dangal has managed to collect Rs 295.14 crore nett (Rs 409.93 crore gross) at the Indian box office in 12 days.

Haryana government was the first to make Dangal tax free in the state from the day of its release. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand followed the suit and Delhi is the latest to join the club. The move is meant to promote Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao- a Government of India's social campaign aiming to reduce selective abortion of females, protect girls, and educate them.

Dangal has over 500 shows in 106 cinema halls across the National Capital Region (NCR). The tax exemption will surely boost its collection.