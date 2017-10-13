Watch Seth MacFarlanes joke about Harvey Weinstein from the 2013 Oscars announcements Close
Watch Seth MacFarlanes joke about Harvey Weinstein from the 2013 Oscars announcements

The sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood does not seem to stop as another case of sexual assault has surfaced now. After the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault saga, the head of Amazon.com's media development division Amazon Studios, Roy Price, has been suspended following a sexual harassment allegation by a producer.

Also read: Meryl Streep refers to Harvey Weinstein sex scandal as 'disgraceful news' 

An Amazon spokesperson told Variety: "Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Company."

Following the allegations, Amazon Studios COO Albert Cheng will step in as the interim head of the division.

The incident came to light when Isa Hackett, an executive producer on Amazon original series The Man in the High Castle and the daughter of science-fiction author Philip K Dick, accused the Amazon Studios head of making inappropriate sexual comments.

Roy Price
Honoree Roy Price attends Museum of the Moving Image Award for Achievement in Media and Entertainment at Park Hyatt Hotel New York on June 6, 2017 in New York City.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Museum of the Moving Image

During a cab ride at San Diego Comic-Con, Price allegedly told Hackett, "You'll love my d**k."

Prior to the announcement of Price's suspension, Amazon told the Hollywood Reporter that it "looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved". A third party firm has been hired by Amazon to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, shockwaves from the Weinstein scandal continue to tremble the Hollywood as more and more women are opening up against the Hollywood tycoon.

Rose McGowan, one of the main accusers, ripped apart Amazon in a series of tweets to Bezos saying that a top-level Amazon Studios executive (that would be Price) had rejected her claim against Weinstein earlier for several times.

She wrote: "I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."

Instead of taking any action against Weinstein, Amazon remained silent and killed off her project at that time.

Harvey Weinstein fired from his own company after harassment claims

Amazon is currently developing two projects in association with the Weinstein Company — Matthew Weiner's The Romanoffs and an untitled drama from David O Russel. The company said that they will review the two shows with TWC.

Meanwhile, Lisa Bloom has left Price's side as the attorney. She told Deadline: "My representation of Roy Price has concluded. It concluded before the producer went public."

Roy Price was responsible for turning Jeff Bezos' e-commerce into an entertainment platform, including launching and building the TV division about five years ago.

Related