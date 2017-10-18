Amid the ongoing scandal of Harvey Weinstein, in a latest, his younger brother Bob Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, the executive producer of Spike TV's The Mist series, Amanda Segel, has accused Harvey's brother of repeatedly attempted to act inappropriately towards her during the summer of 2016.

Also read: Harvey Weinstein sex scandal: Fabrizio Lombardo denies he was a hyena that hunted for movie mogul

Segel stated that she had to issue a statement to The Weinstein Company (TWC has produced The Mist) in which she warned Bob Weinstein to stop such inappropriate behaviour or else she would leave the show.

"'No' should be enough," Segel told Variety. "After 'no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn't want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that 'no' is enough from now on."

The entire allegation has been denied by Weinstein's lawyer Bert Fields as he claimed that Bob Weinstein is not guilty of sexual harassment.

"Variety's story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching," the attorney said.

"There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that."

TWC earlier said in a statement to Variety: "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made."

According to Variety, Spike TV will reportedly investigate Segel's complaints.

On the top of that, another Hollywood actress Jaime King has accused Bob Weinstein on Twitter of threatening her after she turned down the offer of being the cover girl of Maxim magazine.

This comes after Bob Weinstein's brother Harvey Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual harassment by at least 50 women including some A-listers from the Hollywood industry such as- Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Lena Headey.