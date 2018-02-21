Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor Park Bo Gum has finally graduated from Myongji University with a major in musical theatre on Wednesday, February 21. Now the actor is planning to focus completely on his career and has even said that he will "share some good news soon."

Despite his busy schedule, the actor ensured he made it to the ceremony, which was held in the campus chapel in Yongin, South Korea. The star also gave a speech and thanked everyone who had helped him get through college.

"Thank you for coming all the way here. I am so nervous for graduation. I learned a lot over four years, and I want to thank my schoolmates, seniors, juniors, and professors," Xsports News quoted him as saying with a smile before the graduation ceremony began.

Bo Gum began his studies at the university in 2014. The actor was known for his dedication towards education. His classmates once uploaded pictures of he listening to lectures attentively in class, according to Allkpop.

His classmates had said that Bo Gum comes to class dressed casually, just like any other student, and then leaves quietly with his manager when the class is over.

The actor also participated in extracurricular activities in college and performed in the musical Hairspray in July 2017.

Just before his graduation, Bo Gum shared some of his future plans in an interview with the magazine Vogue Taiwan.

"I have been preparing for work in my spare time while attending school. I'm in my last semester at school. Since I will be graduating soon I have been attending diligently. I will graduate in February," the actor said, according to Soompi.

"I am preparing by contemplating what type of project to greet everyone with. I'm looking at a variety of projects, watching movies, and reading in order to prepare. I will show you an improved image," the actor said when asked about his next project.

In an interview with Esquire Magazine, Bo Gum also hinted at his comeback to TV after a year. The actor has not given any specifics about his upcoming project, but he shared that he wants his fans to learn something positive from him.

"Once I started doing the work that I wanted to do, I realized that I was receiving a lot of love. So, I'd like it if people were able to gain strength and dreams by seeing me. I want to become a person who is able to be a positive influence," the actor said.

Apart from his TV project, Bo Gum will soon be seen in a reality show called Hyori's Homestay 2 as a part-time employee at the residence of Hyori and Sang Soon in Jeju Island in South Korea. The teaser, featuring Bo Gum and his stay at the house, was released recently by JTBC, and garnered lots of attention from viewers.

Bo Gum's fans are excited to see him and Girl's Generation member YoonA together in the show even more now, after the producing director of the show revealed that the actors have a great chemistry.

"The two are around similar age, but YoonA is a noona and Park Bo Gum is a short-term part-timer. YoonA is the official employee, and you can expect to see great friendship between the two," the PD said in an interview, according to Allkpop.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the 24-year-old actor for his graduation.

