A total of 49 children died within 30 days at a district hospital in the month of August in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply.

An FIR has been registered against the chief medical officer (CMO), chief medical superintendent (CMS) and the doctors at the at the Ram Manohar Lohia Rajkiya Chikitsalaya, Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police Dayanand Mishra was quoted by India Today as saying.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office took cognisance of the matter after it was reported, and directed District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar to investigate the deaths.

The probe confirmed that the deaths happened due to lack of oxygen supply, Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added that the FIR was registered accusing the CMO and CMS of callousness under Sections 176, 188 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Top district officials have also been removed following the incident, PTI reported.

Laxity and lack of medicine and oxygen supply have been cited as the reasons behind the deaths of the children. The deaths were reported from July 20 to August 21 this year, India Today reported.

A report submitted by the district administration states that as many as 19 infants are believed to have died at the time of delivery while another 30 died during treatment in the hospital's newborn care unit.

The deaths come less than a month after over 60 children — most of whom were suffering from encephalitis — died at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur, allegedly due to lack of oxygen.