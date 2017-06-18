Actress Riya Sen has yet again posted a sizzling photo on Instagram. The Bong beauty shared a steamy picture flaunting her hot side.

Riya is seen posing in black lingerie raising the temperature. The diva keeps teasing her fans with such raunchy photos.

She is seen flaunting her cleavage with a seductive gaze that is hot enough to make her fans go crazy. Riya is known for her bold avatar and her photoshoot pictures just reflect that.

Although she has been off from the big screen for quite some time now, Riya has been grabbing attention with her sizzling Instagram photos. A few days back, she had broken the internet with a topless photo. Check Riya's latest hot lingerie photos.

#shootwithcamerasnotwithguns ? A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

https://in.style.yahoo.com/sexy-siren-riya-sen-best-013240650.html A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on May 24, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

She was seen flaunting her wet hair and bareback in another sexy photoshoot. The picture had attracted many eyeballs, and rightly so. The actress, who had featured in films like Dark Chocolate, Style, among others, was in news some years back, when her sex video with then-boyfriend Asmit Patel leaked online.

While some had claimed it to be a publicity stunt, some others opined it was an unfortunate incident.

Bollywood actresses, as well as some TV divas, have been creating ripples on social media with their hot photos. Though many times such pictures receive abusive comments, the bold and beautiful actresses don't give two hoots about the online trolls.