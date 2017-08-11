Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is on a roll. After sharing topless photos from her latest photoshoot, the sizzling diva has now gone completely nude on Instagram.

Esha has been heating up Instagram with her super hot pictures. Recently, she shared some topless photos that showed her covering her assets with just a pomegranate.

While those pictures were hot enough to make any guy go weak in his knees, the gorgeous diva now took it to a new level. Esha has now posted some latest photos in which she is seen flaunting her bare butt.

The lady certainly knows how to flaunt her curves, keeping the aesthetics intact. Although she has been sharing all these steamy pictures on Instagram, she has disabled the comment section on these posts.

It looks like the actress wants to keep the negative comments at bay, expected on such pictures. However, many still made some nasty comments about her on the social media. Nonetheless, Esha's captions to the photos suggest that the diva is taking digs at the comments by posting more of such pictures.

Apart from her hot Instagram posts, Esha has also been in news for her upcoming movie Baadshaho. Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D'Cruz, the movie is an action thriller, and will have Esha in a key role too.

Esha was last seen in the movie Commando 2, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her again on the silver screen.