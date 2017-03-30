Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather look set to square off sometime later this year with rumours that the fight could happen in September. While the fight has not yet been made official, McGregor is expected to earn a lot of money from this bout, more than what he has earned at UFC so far.

Also read: Amir Khan open to fighting Conor McGregor

The reigning UFC lightweight champion is probably never going to collect a pay check as large as this ever again, and there were rumours doing the rounds that McGregor could retire after his fight with Mayweather. The Irishman is already well off financially due to all his earnings from the UFC and if the fight with Mayweather happens, he will certainly make enough money to last a lifetime.

However, his long time coach John Kavanagh said that McGregor will not retire after his proposed boxing match with Mayweather, saying he is still a young man with a lot left in him. Kavanagh also said the McGregor could go to Hollywood and become the next Schwarzenegger.

"Like any sport there's a sell-by date. But Conor is 28, he's a baby in the sport. I look at Bernard Hopkins who's 50, winning world title fights, so Conor isn't going anywhere soon. Who knows maybe he'll go to Hollywood and become the next Schwarzenegger," Bloody Elbow quoted Kavanagh as saying.

If McGregor does fight Mayweather sometime this year, he will be expected to return to the octagon and defend his lightweight title at some point. The likes of Anderson Silva and Tony Ferguson have been eyeing a fight against McGregor and now Georges St-Pierre also wants to get in the mix.

St-Pierre is expected to fight Michael Bisping on his return at UFC 213 in the first of his three-fight contract that he signed with the UFC recently. His long time coach Freddie Roach said in a recent interview that they were hopeful he might square off against McGregor in his final fight.

"With the last fight, we're hoping (for it) to be McGregor. Who wouldn't want that fight? I mean, it's a big fight. We'd have to maybe cut weight, meet in the middle somewhere, but there's long negotiations (that could) still happen, of course. But, who wouldn't want that fight?" Roach said.