Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi has now shared a topless photo on Instagram.

The sizzling diva has now joined the list of actresses who do not mind going the bold way on social media. Mandana is seen posing topless in the picture but covers her assets with some filters.

Apparently, in order to avoid hate comments, Mandana shared the photo as an Insta story. Having last appeared in the sex comedy Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Mandana has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. However, she has hogged the desired limelight with this super sizzling picture.

Recently, another actress, Esha Gupta, had grabbed much attention for sharing her topless photos from a photoshoot. She had even gone completely nude for the aesthetically shot pictures.

While many praised the actress' courage and sexy avatar, several others trolled Esha with abusive comments on social media. Check Mandana's latest sexy photo here:

However, Esha replied to the haters saying that it is her body and she has the right to do whatever she wants to.

"I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat. After all, it's easiest for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I've done shoots like this one when I was a model. I've gone topless and naked, too. No one ever asked me about that," Esha had told Miss Kyra.

"And who are these people who have 'issues' with my pictures? It's my body and it's been shot aesthetically. There's a thin line, which if you cross, you look vulgar. No one can say my pictures are vulgar. I got more love than hate, but it's better to be hated than to be forgotten," she had added.