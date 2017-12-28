While US President Donald Trump is already making headlines thanks to the numerous allegations of sexual assault, joining the ranks of the president seems to be his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. An American singer has accused Lewandowski of slapping her buttocks during an event in Washington last month and said that she has now filed a formal complaint about it.

Speaking of the incident, singer Joy Villa told the Associated Press that she hadn't spoken of the assault until now as she did not want to embarrass Lewandowski's family or her own. But she decided to file the complaint after her friends urged her to do so.

She revealed that the incident had taken place at the Trump International Hotel in Washington a day after Thanksgiving 2017, and it was "disgusting and shocking and demeaning." "I didn't know him at all," Villa told the AP.

"I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust. I was initially fearful to come forward with this. I did nothing wrong. I realized if he's not going to respond or apologize to me, I think it's the right thing to do."

Villa also revealed that she initially thought that Lewandowski's behaviour would constitute as sexual harassment but the police told her that it would be considered sexual assault and classified as a misdemeanour.

Villa is known to be a vocal supporter of Trump and even wore a "Make America Great Again" dress at Grammy 2017.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Trump's former campaign manager has found himself under the scanner. In March 2016, he had gotten into an altercation with a female reporter in Florida and was charged with misdemeanour battery. But the charges were later dropped, reported the Guardian.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

Lewandowski also recently made news after he released his campaign memoir "Let Trump Be Trump," and made several revelations. One of these that caught the eye of several people was how Trump once told him that his then press secretary Hope Hicks knew nothing about politics. Trump had reportedly said that Hicks "had about as much experience as a coffee cup," but the fact that she was "good looking" had helped her.

"When we started this thing, it was you and me, and an airplane," Trump told Lewandowski, according to the book. "That's all we had." To this Lewandowski reportedly said: "And we had Hope." That is when Trump is said to have compared Hicks to a "coffee cup," but when Lewandowski said that the 29-year-old was good looking, Trump had agreed and responded: "That always helps."

Lewandowski then went on to say that Hicks was "smart and private, with a nearly photographic memory."