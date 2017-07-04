A fresh leak suggests that Xiaomi has ditched its highly-rumoured Redmi Pro 2 and instead started working on a new device called Xiaomi X1. The leak has been credited to GizmoChina, which claims that the Redmi Pro 2 has been discarded for some unknown reason.

It is reported that the company has recently replaced the product listing of Redmi Pro 2 on its website with a new phone named 'Xiaomi X1'. The new phone is expected to retail in two configurations, one with bezel-less display and the other with a regular display.

Xiaomi X1 bezel-less variant

Some of the noteworthy features of the bezel-less variant are a 5.5in full HD display running at 2,160x1,080 pixels resolution, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, 3.5mm audio jack, a fingerprint scanner and a IMX362 or IMX386 dual camera system.

The bezel-less variant will be available in two options – 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The 64GB storage variant is estimated to cost around 2,299 Yuan (Rs 21,939) while the 128GB model will cost around 2,799 Yuan (Rs 26,673).

Xiaomi X1 regular variant

In contrast, the regular variant of Xiaomi X1 is expected to ship in two configurations – 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The 64GB variant will be priced around 1,999 Yuan (Rs 19,049 approx.) while the 128GB will cost around 2,499 (Rs 23,847 roughly).

In related news, Xiaomi is also working on the successor of Redmi Note 4 called Redmi Note 5 whose specifications were recently leaked online. Some of the key specs expected on the Redmi Note 5 include 5.5in full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, Android Nougat OS, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

Coming to the Note 5's camera, it is expected to feature a 16MP rear camera and a 13MP front camera. The handset will also include a powerful 3,790mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.