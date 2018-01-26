Born with a golden spoon, Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her debut film Dhadak, opposite Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, has reportedly bagged her second film as well, and that too a Rohit Shetty movie.

Janvhi is being considered for the role of Kajal Aggarwal in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Temper, titled Simmba, where Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of NT Rama Rao Jr, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Moreover, Janhvi will enjoy more screen space than Kajal Aggarwal had in the original film. And her mentor Karan Johar, who is launching the star kid, is making sure to boost the young talent's acting career with a masala entertainer soon after her debut film.

"Jahnavi will be sharing a lot more screen space with Ranveer than Kajal Aggarwal in the original.Since Karan Johar is co-producing Simba it was his idea to cast Jahnavi. Boney had reservations about this project since he had seen the original and felt the heroine's role was limited in scope. But Karan who is mentoring Jahnavi and launching her in Dhadak, assured Boney and Sridevi that a hardcore masala film with Rohit Shetty is just what Jahnavi's career needs as its post-debut booster," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Recently, Karan Johar read out a note which was about Janhvi and Ishaan on his show Calling Karan on 104.8 Ishq FM.

"It's a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals... Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all," Karan wrote.

Earlier, 'Nepotism Rocks' chants resounded on social media when Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter of their debut film Dhadak on Twitter.

Dhadak is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan and is the official remake of super hit Marathi film, Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule.