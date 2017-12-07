An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir and Xinjiang Border Region in the wee hours of Thursday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 km, the India Meteorological Department said.

No reports of damages or casualties have been reported so far.

"A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.59 am today," IANS quoted sources in the disaster management department as saying.

"The epicentre of the quake was near J&K-Xingjian border and its coordinates are latitude 35.5 degrees north and longitude 77.6 degrees east."

A moderate earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude also struck Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Thursday at around 1.09 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:07-12-2017, 01:09:31 IST, Lat:17.6 N & Long: 73.3 E, Depth: 15 Km, Region:Ratnagiri, Maharashtra," the India Meteorological Department tweeted.

On Wednesday, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake had hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district at around 8.49 pm. The tremors were felt in New Delhi and other parts of North India.

The epicentre of the quake was 121 km east of Dehradun, in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district and was at a depth of 30 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on:06-12-2017, 20:49:54 IST, Lat:30.4 N & Long: 79.1 E, Depth: 30 Km, Region:Distt. Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand," the Indian Met. Dept. tweet read.

Meanwhile, the earthquake has not stopped Twitterati from cracking jokes about it. Check out some of the funniest Twitter reactions below: