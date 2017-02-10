Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known to be the perfectionist in Bollywood and he has proved it time to time. After the transformation he went through for Dangal, the actor has once again changed his look for his upcoming movie, Thugs of Hindostan.

A picture of him has been doing the rounds on social media that shows his new look. Sporting a heavy beard and a red turban, Aamir looks intense as hell in the leaked photo from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan. During his recent media interaction, he didn't really reveal his entire look but just confirmed it, saying: "In Thugs, my look is not like a wrestler's physique – big and broad shoulders and back. I want a more lean look."

Thugs of Hindostan is being produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It will star Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir in pivotal roles. Speculation has been rife regarding the female lead of the film.

Kriti Sanon's name was earlier doing the rounds for the lead role for a long time, but now the recent buzz is that Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised to star opposite Aamir. "Shraddha did a look test for a role opposite Aamir a month ago and everyone loved it — producer Aditya Chopra, Aamir Khan as well as director Vijay Krishna 'Victor' Acharya. It was a unanimous decision to sign Shraddha," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Set in India in 1832, the period love story is an adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's novel, Confessions Of A Thug. Fans are delighted to see Aamir's look from the film, and are now eagerly waiting for Amitabh's look. Both the superstars have made people curious about the movie.