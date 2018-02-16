It is time to get over the dancing squid bowl, which took the internet by storm a few months ago because this creepy video of a sushi moving may just you off food for some time.

A Japanese customer was astonished when a popular restaurant in the city of Kishiwada in Southern Japan's Osaka Prefecture served him "live" sushi.

Sushiro sushi restaurant serves a dish called "iki hokkigai". In Japanese, "hokkigai" means surf clam and "iki" means the dish is prepared using live seafood (more aptly, on the premises from seafood delivered alive to the restaurant.).

Social media user 'shoumizo3446' has shared a video where it can clearly be seen the clam flesh, placed on a rice roll, is still alive.

In the beginning, the piece was seen moving slightly, but when poked with chopsticks, one end of the clamp is seen rising up as if to wave and say "Hi" in a friendly gesture.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media platforms. On Twitter, it has been liked more than 107,000 times and it has started around 50,000 conversations.

While some people are expressing concern whether that the dish was properly prepared or not, others were of the opinion that the preparation was so fresh that it was still moving.

Whatever be the case, the diner seemed to have enjoyed his dish thoroughly as people were heard laughing when the sushi was moving around.

A few months back, a similar video had gone viral. It showed a headless squid placed on a delicious-looking preparation twitching its tentacles as a customer poured sauce.

Though several people blasted the uploader saying it was extremely cruel to treat a squid like that, scientists said sodium chloride, or salt, in the soy sauce was making its muscle cells react.

Watch the sushi video here: