American utility vehicle specialist, Jeep, has recently unveiled its most-affordable SUV for India, the Compass. The Compass is expected to enter Indian market in the Q3 of 2017 and will be priced under Rs 25 lakh. But that's not even the half of it. The company is now reportedly planning to launch the Renegade compact SUV in India.

The Renegade will be launched in India in 2018, reports Overdrive. The compact SUV will be positioned below the Compass and prices are expected to be around Rs 10 lakh. The Renegade will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

The Renegade is Jeep's entry-level SUV in its home market, USA. It is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 variants in four trims – Sport, Latitude, Altitude and Trailhawk. The first three variants are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160hp. The same mill is confirmed for the India-spec Compass. The Trailhawk is powered by a 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated MultiAir petrol engine.

India-spec Jeep Renegade is expected to get the same Compass powertrains- 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel.

Meanwhile, Jeep is working on a B segment sub- 4 metre SUV for India. The B Jeep was rumoured to be inspired from the Renegade SUV. However, it looks like the company is planning to launch the Renegade itself in India. Since the Renegade measures 4,232mm in length, we expect India-spec will be a trimmed to tie into the under 4-metre slab. The SUV will boast of many premium features and it will be positioned as a lifestyle offering in the segment.

Source: Overdrive