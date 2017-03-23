Earlier in the month, OnePlus in collaboration with French boutique Collete, known for fashion accessories, launched special Colette-engraved black edition of the OnePlus 3T (128 GB) in Paris. And now, the company has tied up with Hypebeast another limited edition Midnight Black coloured OnePlus 3T.

Unlike the Collete edition, the newly announced OnePlus 3T Midnight Black will be available in numerous markets spread across America, Europe and Asia.

It will come with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM and will retail for USD 479 / EUR 479 / GBP 439 from March 24 onwards.

Will OnePlus 3T Midnight Black coming to India?

Yes, the limited edition OnePlus 3T Midnight Black will be sold in India through three channels: Amazon India, OnePlus India e-commerce site and OnePlus experience store in Bangalore for Rs. 34,999.

Interested buyers can pre-order it on Amazon India on 23rd March. It will put for sale at 2:00 p.m. on March 31 both on Amazon and OnePlus India store.

OnePlus 3T's new variant flaunts space-grade aluminum on its back with thick black colour coating and also sports matching charcoal-hued front panel. It features 5.5-inch full HD display, 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor powered by 6GB RAM, Android OS and a 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology, which can charge the phone from zero to 60 percent within 30 minutes. It is said to be enough to play more than seven hours of full HD video.

It also boasts 16MP camera on both front and the back side.

