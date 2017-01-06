Here is good news for the Canadian singer Justin Bieber's fans in India. The singer will be performing in Mumbai this May, if reports are true.

Also Read: Coldplay performed in Mumbai: Watch all the songs of the band here

The Canadian singer will come to India in May to perform at the DY Patil Stadium. Bieber will visit Mumbai, India, in May as a part of his Purpose tour in Asia. According to Mumbai Mirror, his performance in Mumbai is a one-night-stand only.

The tabloid also reported that Shailendra Singh has done all the groundwork, but when they contacted him to confirm the news, he replied, "no comments."

If Bieber comes to India then it will be the second biggest international celebrity performance after Coldplay. In November, the British rock band Coldplay performed in India along with Jay-Z and Demi Lovato, as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

The Global Citizen Festival was a charitable event that was held at the MMRDA grounds in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on November 19. More than 80,000 people attended one of the biggest music festivals in India.

Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sports personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, A.R.Rahman, Arijit Singh, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Freida Pinto, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karsh Kale, Katrina Kaif, Midival Punditz, Monali Thakur, Ranveer Singh, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Shraddha Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Sakshi Malik, Sonakshi Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan, The Vamps and Vijender Singh were also a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bieber will be able to create the same magic as Coldplay did in Mumbai. The singer is currently busy with the Purpose World Tour, which is his third worldwide tour. He last performed in London on November 29 as a part of the tour and will perform next in February in Monterrey, Mexico.