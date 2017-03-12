England came into the Six Nations competition as favourites and Eddie Jones' men stood tall, and justified their tag to win second successive title as they defeated Scotland 61-21 on Saturday (March 11).

Their win against Scotland was one of their best in recent times with all their players putting up a quality performance. It was also their ruthless and fearless approach which helped them beat Scotland without much trouble.

After starting the game on the front foot with some tries, and from there on there was no looking back for the defending champions. It was a game to remember for Owen Farrell with 26 points.

Though England might have won the Six Nations title, Jones and his men are still not done with it. They won the title with a game to spare, but England will have their eyes fixed on winning consecutive Grand Slams and also attain the world record of 19 Test wins when they face Ireland next at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

"We started well and our intensity was pretty good. It was the sort of performance we needed. Scotland were confident, they came down here with high expectations and we needed to play well," said England coach Eddie Jones.

"I was really pleased with our effort and now the focus is on the Grand Slam next weekend. The exciting thing is that we are only just starting. We are one year into a four-year project and we will only get better."

With Jones also looking to win the Grand Slam next weekend, one cannot wait for the game in Dublin to start, and the countdown has already begun.