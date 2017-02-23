After relaunching Shah Rukh Khan's iconic show Circus (1989), the Doordarshan National channel is set to re-introduce other popular shows of the bygone era.

According to a Mid-Day report, programmes like Fauji, Malgudi Days, Wagle Ki Dunia, Hum Log and Buniyaad will be rerun soon. The news will not just raise excitement among fans of these shows, but also millions of SRK's fans, who had been requesting the channel to bring back SRK's Fauji ever since Circus came on air again.

"We receive several requests for re-runs of Doordarshan's iconic shows. So, while we are working on a face-lift of the channel by bringing in fresh content, we also want to give our audience a peek into the past, so that they can relive those beautiful memories," said Supriya Sahu, director general, Doordarshan National.

Sahu believes that such classic shows never go out of date and are still fresh in people's mind. She added that the shows will be allotted prime half-hour weekend slot so as to benefit from the increased viewership.

With the increasing trend of digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, digitisation of the national broadcasting channel is also being considered. Sahu further said that the channel is in the process of amending the archival tapes to suit the modern technology. "People should have access to good content, and for it, we have decided to go digital. As a public broadcaster, we also want to preserve the cultural heritage," she said.