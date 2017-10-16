After megastar Chiranjeevi, his brother Pawan Kalyan is set to lock horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna, as their upcoming movies will clash at the box office next Sankranti in January 2018.

Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni and Chiranjeevi's comeback movie Khaidi No 150 hit the screens during Sankranti. Before their release, a lot was written and spoken about this clash, which had also led to a war of words on social media between Balayya and Chiru fans. However, both the films fared well and emerged as the winners at the worldwide box office.

Now, the Telugu film industry is set to witness another such big clash at the box office next year. Talks about this clash have already begun on social media, and an intense war-like debate is likely with the films of both the stars nearing their release dates.

Balakrishna is currently busy shooting for the 102nd film, directed by KS Ravi Kumar and produced by C Kalyan under the banner CK Entertainments. The makers of the untitled film featuring Nayanthara as the female lead, are hoping to finish its production by this year end.

The makers have already locked January 13, 2018 as the release date for Balakrishna's 102nd film. "My film's shooting is going on at a brisk pace and I am planning to release it on January 13," C Kalyan told Deccan Chronicle.

On the other hand, power star Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for his 25th film which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor is expected to wrap it up by the end of November.

A family drama from Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram combination has raised expectations and is said to make good pre-release business

The makers are making efforts to complete its production and pre-release business by December end. The producers are planning to release the movie on January 10, 2018.

"The film is releasing on January 10 next year on the occasion of Sankranthi and the actor wants to finish the shoot without any further delay," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the film unit as saying.