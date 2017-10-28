About two months after calling off its merger with e-commerce giant Flipkart, online marketplace Snapdeal has lost a top executive in the form of Chief Technical Officer Rajiv Mangla. He is said to have resigned from his post on Friday, October 27.

Mangla, who had previously worked in Adobe, joined Snapdeal in August 2015 and is known to have kept the company afloat during tough times. He shouldered operational as well as strategic roles in the firm and played a vital role in its growth as well.

Mangla has been an entrepreneur for about 10 years before joining Adobe and has also reportedly founded a few companies. He is set to leave Snapdeal by December 15 this year and reportedly plans to pursue other opportunities.

"Rajiv Mangla has played a key role in devising and implementing multiple technology initiatives at Snapdeal, including helping build Snapdeal Cirrus. His ability to continually align a range of on-going projects with the evolving business needs of the organization has been invaluable for Snapdeal," Business Standard quoted Rohit Bansal, co-founder of the firm, as saying.

Post the resignation, Snapdeal has revealed that it has already begun looking out for another CTO, who would take on Mangla's role. "We will be further strengthening the technology team and expect to welcome new members including leadership hires, over the next few weeks," a Snapdeal spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Mangla's resignation comes on the heels of Snapdeal's Chief Financial Officer Anup Vikal quitting the firm. Vikal was one of the important executives of the online marketplace and played an important role in the Snapdeal-Flipkart merger talks as well. He put in his papers on October 16, just when Snapdeal was gearing up for '2.0' version of itself. Vikal joined the online marketplace in October 2015 from Aircel.

Snapdeal had confirmed that Vikal had stepped down and told the Economic Times that he had done "sterling work" at the firm. "Anup has done sterling work at Snapdeal, building high levels of governance and helping structure various transactions of importance for the company.

"He has led the finance function with distinction, contributing immensely in furthering the profitability initiatives of Snapdeal, which the deep bench of Snapdeal' finance team will continue. I wish him the very best for his professional pursuits," Kunal Bahl, chief executive of Snapdeal, said.