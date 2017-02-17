Pakistan actress Saba Qamar had raised many eyebrows recently after she called Salman Khan "chichora" on a Pakistan-based talk show. She even insulted Hrithik Roshan and some other popular Bollywood actors. Now the actress has come up with a clarification.

Saba said all her words were just for fun and she loves Salman Khan. She also said that it was a fun show and compared it with Koffee With Karan in India, which is known for celebs making controversial statements.

"It was a fun show. There was nothing in it. What all does not happen on Koffee With Karan? I love everyone, and he (Salman Khan) is a big superstar and so humble. Why would I say anything bad about him?" Saba told IANS.

Ealier, a video had come up online in which the Pakistani actress was seen mocking Salman for his dance steps and Hrithik for being the father of two children. Saba had appeared on a Pakistani talk show "Good Morning Zindagi" where the host had asked her to cite reasons for not willing to work with particular Bollywood actors, if she is offered to work with them.

Saba was first asked why she would not work with Hrithik and she said: "No, I don't want a father of two children." When the host asked her to assume if he is not married and does not have kids, she said, "Still no, because he is not my type." The next in the list was Emraan Hashmi, who is known as the serial kisser for his several onscreen kissing scenes. For him, Saba said, "I don't want to have mouth cancer."

On asking about Riteish Deshmukh, Saba said, "I am an A-lister actress in Pakistan and so I would want to work with an A-lister actor only in Bollywood." However, what shocked people the most is when she said that Salman is a "chichora" and made fun of him for his dance steps. Watch the video here: