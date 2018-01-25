Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla, who had claimed to be in a relationship with Varun Sood during her stint inside the house, has now made a shocking revelation.

During a live interaction with fans on Instagram, the popular VJ said she is not dating anyone. "I am not dating anyone right now and was not dating anyone even before going to Bigg Boss. Aap logon ko kuch pata nahi aur kuch bhi bolte rehte ho [You guys don't know anything and yet you keep talking]," SpotboyE quoted her as saying.

Her statement came as a shock to fans, as she had always been vocal about her love for Varun on the show. Varun too was supportive of Benafsha throughout her stay inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Varun was also quite open about his relationship with the VJ on social media.

Explaining her stand regarding her bond with Varun, Benafsha told the website: "Varun and I were not dating even before Bigg Boss. And I don't want people to write about my personal life. But on what work am I doing."

This is not the first time Benafsha has made such contrasting statements. After her eviction from Salman Khan's show, she had told reporters that Priyank Sharma, with whom she had grown extremely close inside the house, was like a brother to her.

Her statement had shocked not just her fans but also host Salman. The superstar had later mocked her statement during the grand finale episode of the controversial show.

Meanwhile, Benafsha was a few weeks ago trolled heavily on social media after she posted a picture in a bikini during her trip to Thailand.

A user called Benafsha "characterless" for posing in a bikini while another user called her shameless. Many netizens also used the opportunity to vent their anger over her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house and her statements on the show.

But her fans came to her rescue and slammed the trolls for spreading negativity and asked Benafsha to ignore all the hate and keep entertaining them with the latest from her busy life.