After the BJP returned to power in Bihar on Thursday, July 27, after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the grand alliance government to take support from the saffron party, the number of states where the BJP is in power has gone up to 18. The Congress, on the other hand, loses yet another state and has now just six states under its rule.

