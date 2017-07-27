States ruled by BJP, Congress and others
After the BJP returned to power in Bihar on Thursday, July 27, after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the grand alliance government to take support from the saffron party, the number of states where the BJP is in power has gone up to 18. The Congress, on the other hand, loses yet another state and has now just six states under its rule.

Here is the complete table:

States/UTs currently under rule of the BJP, Congress and others
States BJP/NDA Congress/UPA Others
Jammu & Kashmir Yes No PDP
Punjab No Yes No
Himachal Pradesh No Yes No
Uttar Pradesh Yes No No
Haryana Yes No No
Rajasthan Yes No No
Gujarat Yes No No
Madhya Pradesh Yes No No
Delhi No No AAP
Chhattisgarh Yes No No
Bihar Yes No JD(U)
Jharkhand Yes No No
West Bengal No No TMC
Telangana No No TRS
Andhra Pradesh Yes No TDP (NDA)
Karnataka No Yes No
Kerala No No LDF
Tamil Nadu No No AIADMK
Puducherry No Yes No
Odisha No No BJD
Goa Yes No MGP, GFP
Maharashtra Yes No Shiv Sena (NDA)
Meghalaya No Yes No
Manipur Yes No NPP, NPF
Sikkim  Yes No SDF (NDA)
Tripura  No  No  Left 
Arunachal Pradesh  Yes  No  No
Assam  Yes  No  No
Mizoram  No  Yes  No
Nagaland  Yes  No  NPF (NDA)
Total (31) 18 6 7