Salman Khan, who is busy hosting Bigg Boss 11, may soon reprise his role as host for another show. According to report, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is set to charm the audience in the upcoming season of Dus Ka Dum.

The reality show, which was popular among the audience a decade ago (2008-2009), is set to make a comeback.

Confirming the news, Danish Khan, the executive vice-president and business head of Sony TV, said that the show would be on air soon.

Talking about the original host Salman reprising his role, Khan said: "I will answer you in a way by saying you tell me who else can it come out with? So, if you're asking me who is doing Dus Ka Dum... (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do Dus Ka Dum."

He further added: "We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV, plus second screen experience for consumers."

Not long ago, rumour had it that Akshay Kumar will replace Salman in the game show. It was said that the makers were having issues with the latter's team quoting an astronomical sum and as well as his dates.

However, it seems the makers of Dus Ka Dum have managed to convince Salman to reprise his role as the host.