Fans of Salman Khan, if you are disappointed with Saman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 coming to an end in a month's time, then here is a news to cheer you up.

The superstar is set to charm as a host of the third instalment of Dus Ka Dum. According to a Bollywood Life report, Salman will begin shooting for the show after wrapping up with the promotions and release of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Dus Ka Dum is likely to go on the floors in the second week of January 2018, post the finale of Bigg Boss 11.

Earlier, Danish Khan, the executive vice-president and business head of Sony TV, had said: "If you're asking me who is doing 'Dus Ka Dum'... (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do 'Dus Ka Dum' other than Salman Khan."

He also added that the new season of Dus Ka Dum will be nothing like the previous two seasons, "This time, with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), we created a kind of world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen — a mobile — in play for the television. We believe 'Dus Ka Dum' will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV, plus second screen experience for consumers," he had said.

Not long ago, rumour had it that Akshay Kumar would replace Salman in the game show. It was said that the makers were having issues with the latter's team quoting an astronomical sum and as well as his dates.