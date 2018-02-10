A day after rumours of Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma being thrown out of their house made headlines, here's exciting news for fans of the couple.

They will be seen together on small screen again after Salman Khan's show. According to SpotboyE report, Bandgi and Puneesh will be part of the new season of celebrity Box Cricket League (BCL), which kick starts from March 2018 onwards.

"I am very excited. Puneesh and I will get to spend some more time with each other," an elated Bandgi said.

The two will be part of the new team Goa Sharks, owned by Allan Kapoor and Manik Soni. Other members of the team include actors Pooja Bisht, Chesta Bhagat, Nalini Negi and Rakhi Sawant.

Puneesh and Bandgi grabbed a lot of attention during their stay inside the house due to their over-the-top PDA, and we wonder if fans will get to see them getting close to each other during the tournament as well.

Meanwhile, the couple was in news on February 9 for the wrong reasons. Rumour had it the Bigg Boss 11 contestants, who were in a live-in relationship, had been kicked out of their rented home.

Apparently, the lovebirds were frequently partying and recently they caused disturbance to the residents of the society after creating a ruckus in a drunken state. However, Bandgi, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, refuted the report claiming it to be baseless.

"I am surprised at all these stories. The news of me being thrown out of the house had also emerged when I was in Bigg Boss and now it's back. I don't understand how people can report the same kind of news again and again. It's complete rubbish. I don't know why people are after our lives. I am right now at my place comfortably, so have no idea where did such news come from," Bandgi told indianexpress.com.