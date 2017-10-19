Good days are apparently back for Darshan, who has ended his bad days at the box office with his latest movie Tarak. The actor's recently-released flick has registered good business at the box office, giving a much-needed break after a string of below-average films. Now, his happiness has doubled as he is set to get a rare honour in the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Darshan has been invited to be honoured for his outstanding contribution to the art and culture of Karnataka.

"It's a great honour and privilege to host you at the House of Commons, on October 19. We've decided to felicitate you, for the hard efforts you've put in through your movies to promote Karnataka's art and culture," Deccan Herald quoted Veerendra Sharma, a British MP, as saying in a letter.

Veerendra Sharma, who is also the chairman of UK Karnataka Business Chamber, was recently in Karnataka to understand the state's art and culture. During his visit, he came to know about Darshan's contribution to Kannada films after getting in touch with Manjunath Vishwakarma.

Darshan will be felicitated on October 19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had received this rare honour and now, Darshan is credited to be the first South Indian to be felicitated in the UK Parliament.

Darshan had started his acting career in TV serials. He turned hero with Majestic and predominantly acted in mass films. He has acted in content-oriented movies like historical flick Kranthi Veera Sangolli Rayanna. Presently, he is starring in Kurukshetra, a movie based on Hindu mythology Mahabharatha.