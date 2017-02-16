This seems to be the season for twins in Hollywood. After Beyonce and Jay Z, and George and Amal Clooney announced they were expecting twins, the Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Park also hinted recently they could be awaiting two bundles of joy.

Taking to his Instagram, Yeun posted a few snaps of him with his wife and he just captioned it with an emoji of two bees. Check out the image below:

A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

In the pictures, Joana's baby bump is huge, a sign that she could be carrying twins. The duo will soon be holding a baby shower and in lieu of gifts they have asked guests to donate to flintnow.org to help with Michigan city's water crisis.

Yeun shared a photo of their date card on Instagram, and urged his fans to get involved as well. "If you guys are able to help here is a place to donate to. the city of Flint, much like many other parts of our country, need help. anything you can give. Big big love," he captioned the image.

Yeun was last seen in The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere when his character Glenn was brutally killed off by Negan, the character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. His on-screen wife Maggie is still pregnant with their baby.