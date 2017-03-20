Last year, the box office roared when The Jungle Book was released and tickets were sold like hot cakes. This year, history repeated itself as another live action movie, Beauty and the Beast, conquered the box office. The box office success could be considered as an important factor behind Disney's decision to make more live action movies.

Following the Emma Watson-starrer's release, the production house is going to get busy in bringing Mulan's live action project to life. New details regarding the project have been revealed and it could make and break some die-hard Disney fans all at the same time.

In an interview with Moviefone, director Niki Caro revealed, "From what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children."

In a separate interview with Screen Crush, the director said the film will be a "girly martial arts extravaganza."

"I haven't started yet so I can't give you any real detail. But the budget and the location and the story [are] offering such scope to me for [an] incredible, muscular piece of girly martial arts extravaganza in China. And I can't wait," Caro added.

She also said, "I've got my little girl, she's 9. We're going to start learning mixed martial arts in preparation."

For those who don't know, Mulan is the story of a young woman, who enters the army disguised as a man to replace her aging father. She is a Disney princess, who chose to fight using a sword than twirl a gown.

The film is based on a script by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek that was rewritten by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Jason Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will be producing. Mulan is scheduled for release on November 2, 2018.

