Huawei's successful product lineup helped the company to assume the second position in worldwide smartphone sales after Samsung in June and July 2017. The biggest surprise here was that the maker managed to push out Apple from its second spot and it looks like Huawei is far from done.

Apple is all geared up to launch its latest flagship smartphone – the iPhone 8 – at an event on September 12. Instead of spoiling Apple's party with a consequent launch, Huawei is playing smart by scheduling an event in October, which is when the newly-launched iPhones will be available for purchase. That's smart thinking.

Huawei's event will take place in Berlin on October 16, where the company is going to unveil two of its premium smartphones Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the new smartphones will be the first ones to sport its latest Kirin 970 chipset.

Huawei isn't keeping a tight lid on the features of its upcoming smartphones like Apple. Instead of rumours doing their bit, Huawei also confirmed a dual camera setup for the Mate 10 in a recent video teaser.

While there's a lot more to come from Huawei and inside sources, 91Mobiles shared a photo of the Mate 10 with its display on. We couldn't help but notice the super slim bezels on all four sides with no physical home button and a humble insignia at the bottom bezel.

The home button has been replaced with capacitive touch buttons on screen, which allows users to go back, home or access multitasking menu. This setup contradicts with an earlier leak by mobile tipster @OnLeaks, showing the Mate 10 with a physical home button.

And now, ur very 1st look at #HuaweiMate10 (360 video + dimensions based upon factory CAD) on behalf of @compareraja https://t.co/SncijNHZah pic.twitter.com/EfEVmPHkzQ — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 6, 2017

91Mobiles leak doesn't show the rear side, but Huawei is likely to pack dual cameras to compete against the upcoming iPhone 8 and other flagships with the same setup. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 series, OnePlus 5 and LG G6 are few phones with dual cameras.

Going by the history, Huawei will partner with Leica for its camera sensors. And rumours suggest the dual camera in the Mate 10 will have a 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome sensor. The phone looks huge in the photo, and it is said to have a 6.1-inch QHD AMOLED display. Other specs include 6BG RAM, 64GB expandable storage and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oreo coming in the future.