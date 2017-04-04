During the shooting of Kites, Hrithik Roshan was linked to his Mexican co-star Barbara Mori. The news spread like wildfire and wreaked havoc in the actor's personal life. The buzz around the alleged affair died down soon after the movie bombed at the box office. Hrithik even tried to groom her for a flourishing career in Bollywood but things didn't work out.

While that is a thing of the past, rumour has it that the actor has found his new interest in Spanish model-turned-actress Angela Krislinzki. Both Hrithik and Angela had featured together in two commercials, and just like Barbara, the actor is taking a keen interest in Angela's career as well.

The lady, however, considers him as her mentor. Talking about how instrumental Hrithik had been in her career, Angela told DNA: "Like every other newcomer, I had a crush on Hrithik when I worked with him for the first time in a commercial. When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips."

She further said that it was Hrithik who assured her that her first South film would help her shape her acting career. She was also sceptical about getting a good role in Bollywood movies because of her international looks, but again it was the Bollywood hunk who told her to work on her acting skills and Hindi diction to venture into Bollywood.

"I consider Hrithik a mentor and keep him informed. I showed him a song from my last south release, Size Zero and he liked it immensely. Later, I even sent him the first look and trailer of my upcoming film Rogue and he was impressed," she added.

With so much interest in the International model-turned-actress' career, one can't help but wonder if something is brewing up between the two.

Angela has done over 50 TV commercials and besides the Kaabil actor, she has also featured alongside Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the TV commercials featuring Hrithik and Angela.