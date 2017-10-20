Aamir Khan Production's Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim has been receiving positive reviews from all corners. While the 16-year-old has already proved her mettle in Dangal, it's Zaira's (Insia Malik) on-screen mother Meher Vij who turned out to be the real star in Secret Superstar.

Meher essays the role of Najma Malik (Insia's mother) and perfectly balances her role of a battered wife and protective mother. She faces all obstacles and helps Insia fulfil her dream.

Will Secret Superstar actress Zaira come out of Aamir's shadow and mark her arrival in Bollywood?

This is Meher's second movie where she's playing a mother. Earlier, she essayed a small role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan as Munni's (Harshali Malhotra) mother.

Meher is not new to Bollywood and had been part of a few Bollywood films including Lucky: No Time for Love and Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar. She has also worked in television shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ram Milaayi Jodi.

However, it was with Bajrangi Bhaijaan that Meher grabbed a lot of eyeballs. And now she's rising to stardom with Secret Superstar.

No doubt, she is a brilliant actress and gets into the skin of the characters with ease. Given that she rose to popularity essaying the roles of a mother at the young age of 31, we wonder if she would be typecast and continue playing a mother or supporting roles hereafter.

Meanwhile, Secret Superstar failed to collect a good figure at the domestic box office on its opening day, despite the performances of the artists winning applause.