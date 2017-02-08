SS Rajamouli is all set to release his much-awaited directorial venture Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) but the director is also brainstorming on another movie based on the Mahabharata.

The latest buzz suggests that Rajamouli is planning to cast three big stars — Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal in the film.

It has been reported that Rajamouli has not yet finalised the cast of Mahabharata, but is keen to get the three megastars on board.

"Rajamouli is currently busy with Baahubali 2, but he is thrilled about Mahabharata. He wants to take Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal on board for this project. He is yet to decide on the characters these stars will portray," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

The report also quoted Aamir expressing his desire to work with Rajamouli in an earlier interview. "I am a huge fan of Rajamouli's work and if he ever plans to make Mahabharata, I would love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna," he had said.

Now, that is an exciting scoop for fans, as this is the first time the three superstars will team up for a project if the buzz turns out to be true.

Earlier, it was reported that the film-maker wants to make Mahabharata at a whooping budget of Rs400 crore and will be released in three languages — Tamil, Telegu and Hindi.

After the success of Baahubali: The Beginning, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Rajamouli has in store for them in Baahubali 2. The sequel of the film will finally reveal the secret of "why Katappa killed Baahubali?"

The film will be released on April 28 this year.