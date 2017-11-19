After repeated flops, Jacqueline Fernandez finally bagged a big film in the name of Race 3 starring Salman Khan. The latest buzz is that she is no more willing to work with Tiger Shroff and other not-so-successful stars.

Jacqueline had featured with Tiger in A Flying Jatt that was a box office disaster. Later she had appeared with Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman, which had also bombed at the box office.

The sizzling diva had however tasted box office success by featuring in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. Now, her career seems to be coming back on track as she has another big movie Race 3 in her kitty.

In such a scenario, Jacqueline reportedly wants to work with only bankable stars, and not with any other actor who does not have the sure shot success at the box office. Hence, she reportedly will not feature with Tiger anytime soon, despite being good friends.

"She shares a wonderful relationship with Tiger Shroff, and they had a good time working in A Flying Jatt. But she does not want to work with Tiger at the moment. Her team is now asking her to take decisions strictly based on her career, and not to say yes to films, just because they come from friends," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

On the other side, Tiger too has a couple of movies lined up – Baaghi 2 and Hindi remake of Rambo. However, this piece of news of Jacqueline unwilling to work with Tiger will certainly hurt him a bit.