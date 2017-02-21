Karan Johar's Dharma productions that has always associated itself with family dramas and works only with Bollywood A-listers, is set to do the unthinkable in its next production venture.

If reports are to be believed, KJo is producing a sex comedy, which is tentatively titled Get A Room. Get A Room is a small budget movie and will see two people discuss about sex, without any objectionable visuals.

The movie will be directed by Sonam Nair. Both Karan and Nair had earlier teamed up for critically acclaimed Gippi. Talking about how Karan agreed to team up for the movie, Nair told Deccan Chronicle: "When Karan first heard the script, he was like, 'what am I supposed to do with this?' But then he realised that it is a modern take on relationships. He is cool and experimental like that. It is a small film with a humble budget and will have Dharma's values at the core — it's a love story. I am hoping for it to go on floors this year."

While Karan, who is a brand himself, has always worked with only top actors, Get A Room will star newcomers. The makers are yet to lock the lead pair for the film. Nair said: "The movie needs newcomers. The film has been on hold only because we couldn't find the right actors. It's a film where two people are talking about sex, but there are no sexual innuendoes."

With this, it seems Karan has come out of his comfort zone and looking forward to experiment with different genre of films.

In other news, Karan's big budget film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, has been making huge buzz and the promotions are going on in full swing. The movie is set to release on March 10. The filmmaker is also busy with the second installment of Student Of The Year.